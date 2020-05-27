Kingston, Ont., police seek information about suspected prowler in city’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are investigating three separate incidents in recent weeks that may be connected.

Police say they received an initial report two weeks ago from a homeowner in the 900 block of Pembridge Crescent. The homeowner reported that on May 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m. their dog started to growl at the patio door, which was off of the bedroom.

The resident then noticed a small red light, the size of a laser pointer without the dot, directed into the room from outside. When the homeowner turned on their bedroom light, they heard someone running off of their back deck.

READ MORE: Kingston police adjusting to new reality during coronavirus pandemic

The homeowner spoke to one of their neighbours about the early-morning incident, and learned that the neighbour had also experienced suspicious activity outside their patio door about two weeks earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

A third incident was reported to police this past weekend.

On Saturday, a resident in the area reported seeing a naked man standing near the front steps of a neighbour’s residence at about 5:00 a.m. The homeowner was letting their dog outside, when they spotted the man.

Police say resident described the naked man as Caucasian, approximately 50-60 years of age with brown wispy hair on the sides and possibly balding on the top.

He was approximately 160-170 lbs and stood five-foot-six to five-foot-seven in height.

READ MORE: Kingston police investigating bear mace released in apartment building stairwell

Police are looking for assistance in identifying this man and are asking anyone with information about this person, or any similar incident, to contact Kingston Police.

1:22 Kingston man with a knife apprehended by police in Kingston General Hospital Emergency Room Kingston man with a knife apprehended by police in Kingston General Hospital Emergency Room