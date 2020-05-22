Kingston police investigating bear mace released in apartment building stairwell

Police are currently investigating after a “chemical irritant” was released in a Kingston apartment building.
Police were called to 381 Bagot St. Friday to respond to what police later determined was bear mace released in a stairwell.
No victims have been reported, police say.
Kingston police are currently investigating the incident as a case of mischief.
The building has a troubled history. Last week, a dead fetus was found alone in an eighth-floor stairwell.
Global News has spoken with several tenants from the building, who have been afraid for their safety due to alleged drug and mischief issues at the building.
Kingston and Frontenac Housing Corporation, the company that manages the apartment building, did not respond to a request for comment.
COMMENTS