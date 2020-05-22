Kingston police investigating bear mace released in apartment building stairwell

Send this page to someone via email

Police are currently investigating after a “chemical irritant” was released in a Kingston apartment building.

Police were called to 381 Bagot St. Friday to respond to what police later determined was bear mace released in a stairwell.

No victims have been reported, police say.

Kingston police are currently investigating the incident as a case of mischief.

The building has a troubled history. Last week, a dead fetus was found alone in an eighth-floor stairwell.

Global News has spoken with several tenants from the building, who have been afraid for their safety due to alleged drug and mischief issues at the building.

1:12 Dead fetus discovered in downtown Kingston building Dead fetus discovered in downtown Kingston building

Kingston and Frontenac Housing Corporation, the company that manages the apartment building, did not respond to a request for comment.

