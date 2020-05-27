Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Alberta introduces bill to put deadlines on energy project approvals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2020 6:05 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 6:10 pm
Energy Minister Sonya Savage at a news conference in Edmonton on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Energy Minister Sonya Savage at a news conference in Edmonton on Friday, April 24, 2020. Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta is introducing legislation to allow the government to set maximum time limits on approvals for energy projects.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage says that a review of the system has shown that at times it takes too long for Alberta’s energy regulator to make decisions on whether to allow an oil and gas project to proceed.

READ MORE: Teck pulling out of oilsands project ‘another straw on the camel’s back’ for Alberta economy: think tank

The review found that while some projects were approved in as little as five days or less, others took months or years.

Savage says they are giving the energy regulator time to improve its processes for approvals, but if not, the bill would give the government the authority to impose deadlines.

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends monitoring requirements across oil and gas industry
Alberta Energy Regulator suspends monitoring requirements across oil and gas industry

The bill fulfills an election promise from Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta energy minister says gathering limits make it a ‘great time to be building a pipeline’

The UCP says Alberta’s approval rates have been twice as long as those in Saskatchewan and four times longer than other competing jurisdictions, such as Texas.

The bill is part of a larger overhaul of the energy regulator.

The government has already replaced the board of directors, and a new CEO has been appointed.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureJason KenneyAlberta OilAlberta oil and gasAlberta Energy RegulatorAERSonya Savageproject approval
Flyers
More weekly flyers