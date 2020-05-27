Coronavirus: University of Guelph hiring co-op students to help move fall courses online

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says it will be hiring 75 summer co-op students to help move courses online for the fall semester.

The school says it will be having a “hybrid” semester in September in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Courses and activities will be delivered both in-person and remotely.

More details on how that will work are expected in the coming weeks, the university said.

Co-op students, earning between $5,000 and $7,000 will assist faculty over the summer to transform their courses.

“This is a win-win,” said Cate Dewey, associate vice-president (academic). “Co-op students are searching for subject-specific work placements to complete their co-op term. Faculty are looking for help to develop pedagogically strong academic courses for the fall semester.”

Those who are hired will earn a certificate in course redesign and remote pedagogy through a series of workshops. Some students will be able to enrol in a fall elective to gain a credit for their summer work experience.

All in-person classes at the university were halted in March when the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in Canada and classes moved to virtual learning.

Officials say they are still developing protocols for students, faculty and staff to follow during a phased reopening of the campus.