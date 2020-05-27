Alberta RCMP charge Sylvan Lake man with child luring

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have charged a man in Sylvan Lake with child luring after an incident involving a teenage girl.

It’s alleged the man was texting with the teen, and while RCMP said the accused didn’t physically meet up with the girl, they said their investigation indicates he was making efforts to.

“An incident like this is a good reminder to be aware of your children’s online and text message interactions and to never send personal information to any person you do not know,” Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth said in a news release.

“I am grateful that we were able to conclude this investigation quickly and before there was any physical contact.” Tweet This

David Brown, 38, was arrested on Tuesday. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.

Anyone with information on this or similar incidents is asked to call the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment at 403-887-3333.

Sylvan Lake is located roughly halfway between Edmonton and Calgary, about 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.