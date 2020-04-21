Sylvan Lake asks would-be visitors to ‘stay home’ during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Sylvan Lake are asking would-be visitors to avoid the waterfront town amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Town of Sylvan Lake is concerned that as temperatures rise, cooped-up Albertans will flock to the area instead of staying home.

In a Tuesday news release, Culture and Tourism supervisor Jared Waldo said the town is even asking cabin owners not to visit.

“We have a large seasonal population that returns to their cottages, lake homes or secondary residence once the snow melts, and we are reinforcing the message of Alberta and the chief medical officer of health, which is to please stay in your primary residence while we all try to mitigate the COVID-19 situation,” Waldo said.

In an effort to keep visitors away, the town has closed all public washrooms, picnic shelters, off-leash parks, playgrounds and skate parks.

In addition, the town has cancelled all events and gatherings until further notice and says sports fields are not available for practicing or playing sports.

Parks and open spaces are “open for individual use,” according to officials, as long as everyone follows social distancing requirements.

Director of emergency management Ron Lebsack said the steps are being taken in an effort to prevent a local outbreak, which could overwhelm their already limited local health services.

“Stay home — your primary home — and visit us later once Alberta Health and our chief medical officer of health determines it safe to do so,” Lebsack said.

Sylvan Lake is located roughly halfway between Edmonton and Calgary, about 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.