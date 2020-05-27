Coronavirus: Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre reopens with new protocols in place

Send this page to someone via email

Phase 2 of B.C.’s reopening plan continues with stores in the province getting back to business amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to announce that more stores within Village Green Shopping Centre continue to reopen almost daily,” Darren Robinson, Village Green Shopping Centre’s marketing manager, said in a release.

“We are close to 50 per cent reopened now with many more reopenings scheduled over the coming weeks.”

Village Green Shopping Centre’s staff wants the public to know that they have implemented COVID-19 precautions to make the centre safer for shoppers, employees and contractors.

The shopping centre lists its new COVID-19 protocols as follows:

Adjusted hours of operation (Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends and holidays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Directional signage installed for improved traffic flow

Informational signage on physical distancing and healthy habits installed

Assigned entrance and exit doors

Elevated cleaning protocols and techniques

Village Green Shopping Centre welcome ambassadors hired to provide information and encourage safe practices while in the centre

Ample supply of personal protective equipment stocked for shoppers wishing to wear masks and gloves while shopping

Dedicated personal protective equipment disposal bins assigned

Shopping centre staff are also developing a curbside pickup program and will be launched shortly, according to staff.

