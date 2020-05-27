Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Vernon’s Village Green Shopping Centre reopens with new protocols in place

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 3:05 pm
The shopping centre’s staff want the public to know they have implemented COVID-19 precautions to make the centre safer for shoppers.
Phase 2 of B.C.’s reopening plan continues with stores in the province getting back to business amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited to announce that more stores within Village Green Shopping Centre continue to reopen almost daily,” Darren Robinson, Village Green Shopping Centre’s marketing manager, said in a release.

“We are close to 50 per cent reopened now with many more reopenings scheduled over the coming weeks.”

Village Green Shopping Centre’s staff wants the public to know that they have implemented COVID-19 precautions to make the centre safer for shoppers, employees and contractors.

The shopping centre lists its new COVID-19 protocols as follows:

  • Adjusted hours of operation (Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends and holidays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Reduced capacity in food court and washrooms
  • Directional signage installed for improved traffic flow
  • Informational signage on physical distancing and healthy habits installed
  • Assigned entrance and exit doors
  • Elevated cleaning protocols and techniques
  • Village Green Shopping Centre welcome ambassadors hired to provide information and encourage safe practices while in the centre
  • Ample supply of personal protective equipment stocked for shoppers wishing to wear masks and gloves while shopping
  • Dedicated personal protective equipment disposal bins assigned

Shopping centre staff are also developing a curbside pickup program and will be launched shortly, according to staff.

Coronavirus: Vernon drama students perform socially distanced musical number
Coronavirus: Vernon drama students perform socially distanced musical number
