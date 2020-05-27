CANUSA Games cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus has claimed another event.

For the first time in its history, the CANUSA Games will not take place.

The amateur sports competition between Hamilton and Flint, Mich., has been held every year since 1958.

This year’s event was slated to be held in Hamilton from August 7 to 9.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The organizing committees in both cities say they’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 crisis over the last several weeks and considered the safety and comfort of the athletes, coaches, parents and volunteers above all else.

The games were expected to draw over 1,200 athletes competing in 12 sports, ranging in age from youth to adult, with the majority between the ages of 10 and 17.

Story continues below advertisement

2:28 Fore! Golf returns in Ontario Fore! Golf returns in Ontario

The games were held in each city in alternate years. As a unique feature of the weekend, families from the host city open their homes to visiting athletes.

“’Experience the Friendship’ is more than our CANUSA Games motto, it is a belief that has been shared with the athletes and host families in our communities for the last 63 years,” said Greg Mills, president of the CANUSA Games’ Hamilton board of directors. “We hope that everyone stays healthy and safe and we look forward to the continuation of the games and the opportunity to host the CANUSA Games in Hamilton, Ontario in the summer of 2021.”