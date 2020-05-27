Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

6 more positive coronavirus tests in Waterloo, total number rises to 1,095

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 11:46 am
Hand-held ultra-sound device helps doctors in rural areas fight COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Hand-held ultra-sound device helps doctors in rural areas fight COVID-19

Waterloo Public Health reported six new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,095.

The agency also said that eight more people have been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 775 or 71 per cent.

READ MORE: 292 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in Ontario as total cases reach 26,483

Waterloo continues to close the gap with the province as almost 77 per cent of cases across Ontario have been resolved.

How video chatting apps are changing to meet the increased demand during pandemic
How video chatting apps are changing to meet the increased demand during pandemic

There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 113.

Two more residents of Forest Heights Long-Term Care have tested positive for the coronavirus raising the number of positive tests among residents to 174 with 68 staff members also testing positive. The home has seen 50 residents suffer deaths related to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 50th resident of Kitchener nursing home suffers COVID-19 death

There was a new outbreak declared at Chartwell Queen’s Square in Cambridge where a resident tested positive while an outbreak was also declared in a congregate setting.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 292 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row with a new daily case number in the 200s.

The provincial total now sits at 26,483 cases.

Ontario’s death toll has risen to 2,155, as 32 more deaths were reported.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCoronavirus KitchenerCoronavirus WaterlooCOVID-19 WaterlooCovid-19 KitchenerWaterloo Public HealthCoronavirus Waterloo Public HealthCOVID-19 Waterloo Public HealthWaterloo Public Health COVID dashboard
Flyers
More weekly flyers