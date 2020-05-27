6 more positive coronavirus tests in Waterloo, total number rises to 1,095

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported six new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,095.

The agency also said that eight more people have been cleared of the virus bringing the total number of resolved cases to 775 or 71 per cent.

Waterloo continues to close the gap with the province as almost 77 per cent of cases across Ontario have been resolved.

There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 113.

Two more residents of Forest Heights Long-Term Care have tested positive for the coronavirus raising the number of positive tests among residents to 174 with 68 staff members also testing positive. The home has seen 50 residents suffer deaths related to COVID-19.

There was a new outbreak declared at Chartwell Queen’s Square in Cambridge where a resident tested positive while an outbreak was also declared in a congregate setting.

Ontario reported 292 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the second day in a row with a new daily case number in the 200s.

The provincial total now sits at 26,483 cases.

Ontario’s death toll has risen to 2,155, as 32 more deaths were reported.