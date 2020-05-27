Coronavirus: Trent-Severn Waterway reopening June 1 with limited visitor access and services

Send this page to someone via email

The Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site will be reopening June 1 with limited visitor access and basic services along its entire canal system with the exception of the Swift Rapids lock station in Muskoka Lakes.

On Wednesday morning, Parks Canada announced that visitors along the canal system will be able to access the following services and facilities:

Lockage, boat launches, access points and mooring areas

Day-use areas, including green spaces, picnic areas and parking lots

Day-use trails, including some cycling access on designated trails and pathways

Lock station grounds

Public toilets, where enhanced cleaning protocols will be implemented

Until June 1, these facilities remain closed. Usually, they open during the Victoria Day weekend, however Parks Canada delayed their reopening due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We ask that visitors respect these closures in order to allow Parks Canada to do the necessary work to prepare for opening,” Parks Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Swift Rapids lock station will not open on June 1 due to structural repairs, Parks Canada said. Work is expected to be completed and the entire system will be open for navigation later in June.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site website before they travel to find out what is open, what they can expect, including modified lockage and mooring protocols, and how to prepare for their visit.

All camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21, while Parks Canada assesses whether and how the services might resume. Group activities and public events are suspended until further notice.

“The health and safety of visitors and employees is of utmost importance to the government of Canada,” Parks Canada stated. “Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.”

1:25 Construction works resumes on Scotts Mills Dam at Lock 19 in Peterborough Construction works resumes on Scotts Mills Dam at Lock 19 in Peterborough