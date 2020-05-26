Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to give Tuesday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 5:21 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 5:30 pm
Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide a COVID-19 update on May 26, 2020.
Dr. Bonnie Henry is set to provide a COVID-19 update on May 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Health officials are set to provide another update Tuesday on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 48-hour period, bringing the province’s case total to 2,530. About 83 per cent of those patients have recovered.

B.C.’s top doctor confirms drive-in theatres, events limited to 50 vehicles
B.C.’s top doctor confirms drive-in theatres, events limited to 50 vehicles

The province also announced four new deaths, all linked to the Langley Lodge long-term care facility, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 161.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor says Langley drive-in theatre subject to coronavirus restrictions

Henry also faced several questions about a ban on community events with more than 50 vehicles, such as film screenings at drive-in theatres.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

