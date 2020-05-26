B.C. health officials to give Tuesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are set to provide another update Tuesday on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 48-hour period, bringing the province’s case total to 2,530. About 83 per cent of those patients have recovered.

The province also announced four new deaths, all linked to the Langley Lodge long-term care facility, bringing B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 161.

Henry also faced several questions about a ban on community events with more than 50 vehicles, such as film screenings at drive-in theatres.

