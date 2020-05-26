Winnipeg woman wanted on attempted murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they are searching for a second suspect in the attempted murder of a woman in Winnipeg.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was assaulted in Winnipeg last week, driven outside of the city where she continued to be assaulted and was left in a ditch.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries after she managed to get to a nearby residence for help.

Police say 33-year-old Hillary Harper has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and other offences.

On Tuesday asked for the public’s help tracking down 39-year-old Amy Heinrichs, who is wanted on the same charges.

Heinrichs is 5’9″ tall with a large build, brown hair and brown eyes. She has a large tattoo on her upper left arm. She lives in Winnipeg but has ties to the Fisher Branch and Peguis areas, police say.

Anyone with information on Heinrichs’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-668-8322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

