Coronavirus: Free parking coming to an end in Kelowna with Phase 2 in effect

Phase 2 is in full effect now in B.C., and the City of Kelowna has decided its free parking season is reaching its end.

As more businesses open, more people are flocking to Kelowna’s downtown core.

“Staff have been monitoring occupancy levels and in recent weeks, a slow but continuous increase in use of off-street parking along with a more significant increase in on-street parking usage has been observed,” city staff said in a report.

“In the downtown ‘Zone A’ on-street parking area, peak occupancy rates exceeding 70% are now being recorded.”

On Monday, city council approved the motion to reimplement paid parking in Kelowna.

On June 1st, parking around Kelowna General Hospital and downtown “Zone A” will revert back to paid parking spaces.

On June 15th, South Pandosy and “Zone B” and “Zone C” will resume as well.

City staff says 30 minutes of street parking will be free each day, within downtown Kelowna and South Pandosy area if people use the PayByPhone app.

The city is promoting using the app as an effort to reduce possible COVID-19 transmission through pay parking meters and parking control systems.

“Encourage use of the mobile application to promote customer visits and reduce the amount of contact with hard surfaces on pay stations and parking meters,” city staff said in the report.

