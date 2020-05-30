Coronavirus: How a Montreal veterinary clinic is navigating the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The procedures are a little different these days at the Timberlea Veterinary Clinic in Kirkland, Que.

Wendy Dollinger’s dog had surgery here a few days ago and is back to get his IV removed. But instead of going inside, a vet comes out and provides the service — curbside.

“It’s working great,” said Dollinger. “And the vets are amazing.”

Timberlea has been open and treating animals throughout the COVID-19 crisis. In order to protect both staff and clients, however, the clinic no longer allows people inside.

When clients arrive, they’re met by a technician in the parking lot, who then checks the animal in.

Once that’s done, a vet comes out to get the animal for its appointment.

“We’re minimizing, especially handling leashes, collars, harnesses, things like that, by using our own when we go get animals at the car,” said Kimberley Macdonald, an animal health technician.

Once the animal is inside, it is examined as usual.

If the vet has any questions or comments for the owner, they contact them by phone.

“Calling about the exam results, food orders, medication orders, everything is by the phone,” said the clinic’s co-owner,

Isabelle Côté.

Another service the clinic recently launched to help clients navigate the pandemic is a new TeleMedicine service.

Clients can go on the clinic’s website and choose to message, call or video chat with a veterinarian.

“It’s been a great option for us and for our clients as well, so that they don’t have to, if it’s not necessary, to come in and go through all this protocol if it’s something that can be done online,” said Macdonald.

There are some exceptions to these safety protocols.

Owners are allowed into the clinic when a pet needs to be euthanized, or if an animal is hospitalized and staff think they need a bit of support from their owners, for which they’ll receive an invite to visit on the clinic’s patio.