Hudson to restrict access to popular Sandy Beach amid coronavirus pandemic

While families are looking for ways to cool off, the town of Hudson has decided to partially close its popular Sandy Beach.

By the end of the week, Hudson city council plans on adopting a new bylaw that would restrict the public’s access to the shoreline.

“We had to do something immediately to restrain people that wanted to come out here and congregate on the beach,” Coun. Jim Duff said.

The picturesque location is a favorite summer destination for tourists, causing a large number of people to flock to area.

The small stretch of beach can see up to 150 people during a hot summer weekend, Duff said.

The lack of space poses a safety issue as it is nearly impossible to follow public health pandemic-related guidelines.

“We just don’t want people on the beach,” Duff said. “They can pass through as you see, you can cycle, walk your dog.”

But lounging by the water will no longer be permitted. Beachgoers may only walk through the area without stopping.

Local community patrols will enforce the new measures.

Those caught not following the rules could face fines starting at $50.

For locals like Amanda Glew, who visits the beach on a daily basis with her dogs, views are mixed on the issue.

“I think it’s a shame if they say, ‘No you can’t sit here’, for a young family. There are ways to do social distancing when you are together,” Glew said.

Other residents like Tracey Gallacher say they will continue walking the beach but understand the new measures.

“There are other places to go to walk, to get our furry friends out, but I’m OK with that,” Gallacher said.

The park’s nature trails will remain open but a two-metre distance must be followed.

Dog owners will continue to have access to the waterfront between 7 and 9 a.m.

While the city is hopeful these measures will be temporary, they are likely to be in effect all summer.

“I would like to see it wrenched back by the end of summer but I don’t think that will be possible,” Duff said.

Hudson’s popular Sandy Beach will look a lot different during the dog days of summer.

It will be walk through only.

The public will no longer be allowed to stop along the stretch of water front according to a new draft city bylaw.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/ZbuCBbKmuV — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 26, 2020