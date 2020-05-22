Kit fox found dead at Woodbine Beach likely killed by aggressive dog, Toronto Wildlife says

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Wildlife Centre says a kit fox was found dead at the Beaches last weekend.

A family of kit foxes were spotted a couple weeks ago occupying a den under the boardwalk at Toronto’s Woodbine Beach.

“The wounds suggested the kit was killed by a larger predator — likely an aggressive dog since the body was left behind,” the wildlife centre said in a tweet Friday morning.

Animal advocates warned people to stay away from the foxes and to not feed them. Shortly after, City of Toronto staff put up barricades to protect the fox family living at the beach.

Toronto Wildlife Centre is asking the public to keep dogs on a leash, avoid the den and “share the importance of protecting wildlife.”

The wildlife centre said the photo posted on Twitter depicts a volunteer performing aversive conditioning to re-train the foxes to fear and avoid people.

“Although it may look unpleasant, volunteers rushing at a fox kit, and clapping or stomping on the ground, is what they should be doing to help save the foxes,” they said.

2:19 Fox den in Toronto’s east end causes heated altercation Fox den in Toronto’s east end causes heated altercation

