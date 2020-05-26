Child, 2 adults wounded in downtown Toronto daylight shooting

Toronto police say three people are injured after they were shot Tuesday afternoon in the city’s downtown core.
Police said officers responded to multiple calls for a shooting in the area of King Street West and Peter Street at around 4 p.m.
READ MORE: Shots fired in Toronto’s east end after reported dispute between cyclist, 3 suspects in car
Police said there were reports of people screaming and running from the area.
Toronto paramedics said three people were transported to hospital; a man in life-threatening condition, a child in serious, possibly life-threatening condition and a woman in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
There is no word yet on suspects. It is unclear what led to the shooting at this time.
Officers located a firearm at the scene.
Comments