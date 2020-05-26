Menu

Crime

Child, 2 adults wounded in downtown Toronto daylight shooting

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 4:38 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 4:53 pm
Toronto police are responding to reports of multiple people shot Tuesday afternoon in the city's downtown core.
Toronto police are responding to reports of multiple people shot Tuesday afternoon in the city's downtown core.

Toronto police say three people are injured after they were shot Tuesday afternoon in the city’s downtown core.

Police said officers responded to multiple calls for a shooting in the area of King Street West and Peter Street at around 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Shots fired in Toronto’s east end after reported dispute between cyclist, 3 suspects in car

Police said there were reports of people screaming and running from the area.

Toronto paramedics said three people were transported to hospital; a man in life-threatening condition, a child in serious, possibly life-threatening condition and a woman in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

There is no word yet on suspects. It is unclear what led to the shooting at this time.

Officers located a firearm at the scene.

