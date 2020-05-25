Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired in Toronto’s east end after reported dispute between cyclist, 3 suspects in car

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 6:29 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown.
Toronto Police Service cruisers in the city's downtown. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say gun shots were fired after a reported dispute between three male suspects in a vehicle and a cyclist on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood and Danforth avenues area shortly before midnight for reports of multiple gun shots heard in a laneway.

Police said officers found shell casings at the scene and located the cyclist who was not injured.

READ MORE: 2 teens seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Investigators said a reported dispute ensued between the cyclist and three suspects described as all males, all wearing masks with a chrome pistol.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Honda sedan heading eastbound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTorontoToronto shootingToronto gun violenceDanforth AvenueGreenwood AvenueToronto gunfire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.