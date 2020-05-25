Shots fired in Toronto’s east end after reported dispute between cyclist, 3 suspects in car

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say gun shots were fired after a reported dispute between three male suspects in a vehicle and a cyclist on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood and Danforth avenues area shortly before midnight for reports of multiple gun shots heard in a laneway.

Police said officers found shell casings at the scene and located the cyclist who was not injured.

Investigators said a reported dispute ensued between the cyclist and three suspects described as all males, all wearing masks with a chrome pistol.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Honda sedan heading eastbound, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Danforth Ave & Greenwood Ave

– officers o/s investigating

– suspects involved: 3 x black males, all wearing masks, with a chrome pistol

– suspect vehicle: black Honda sedan

– vehicle fled E/B from the location

– any info call 4168082222/222TIPS#GO960373

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 25, 2020