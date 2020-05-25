Shots fired in Toronto’s east end after reported dispute between cyclist, 3 suspects in car

Toronto police say gun shots were fired after a reported dispute between three male suspects in a vehicle and a cyclist on Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to the Greenwood and Danforth avenues area shortly before midnight for reports of multiple gun shots heard in a laneway.
Police said officers found shell casings at the scene and located the cyclist who was not injured.
Investigators said a reported dispute ensued between the cyclist and three suspects described as all males, all wearing masks with a chrome pistol.
The suspects fled the scene in a black Honda sedan heading eastbound, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.
