$50K reward offered after five paintball attacks on U.S. mail carriers

Officials are offering a $50,000 reward to information regarding a one-sided paintball game against several mail carriers this week.

U.S. Postal Service employees were attacked with paintball guns on Saturday in at least five separate incidents in Maryland and Washington, D.C., the company says.

A news release on the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)’s website says: “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who assaulted multiple USPS Letter Carriers with a paintball gun in and around Washington, D.C. on May 23rd, 2020.”

Several of the carriers, a USPIS spokesperson told CNN, were injured in attacks that occurred between 3:15 and 6:15 p.m.

“Our workers are out there on the front line delivering essential goods and services during a pandemic,” Michael Martel told CNN. “This individual (or individuals) drives around and assaults our workers doing their duty. It’s shocking.”

Officials believe the attacks were related, given similar descriptions of the suspect.

