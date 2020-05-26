Menu

$50K reward offered after five paintball attacks on U.S. mail carriers

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 4:23 pm
A United States Postal Service mail carrier finishes up loading her truck amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020, in El Paso, Texas.
A United States Postal Service mail carrier finishes up loading her truck amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. Getty Images

Officials are offering a $50,000 reward to information regarding a one-sided paintball game against several mail carriers this week.

U.S. Postal Service employees were attacked with paintball guns on Saturday in at least five separate incidents in Maryland and Washington, D.C., the company says.

READ MORE: USPS worker shot, killed by man allegedly upset over failure to receive stimulus cheque

A news release on the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)’s website says: “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who assaulted multiple USPS Letter Carriers with a paintball gun in and around Washington, D.C. on May 23rd, 2020.”

Several of the carriers, a USPIS spokesperson told CNN, were injured in attacks that occurred between 3:15 and 6:15 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Cannibal’ rats — CDC warns against hungry, aggressive city vermin

“Our workers are out there on the front line delivering essential goods and services during a pandemic,” Michael Martel told CNN. “This individual (or individuals) drives around and assaults our workers doing their duty. It’s shocking.”

Officials believe the attacks were related, given similar descriptions of the suspect.

