Winnipeg mayor to update on city’s coronavirus response Tuesday

Winnipeg’s mayor will give an update on the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19 Tuesday.

Brian Bowman will be joined by Jason Shaw, head of Winnipeg’s emergency operations centre at a 3 p.m. press conference.

On Friday Shaw announced groups of up to 50 are now allowed at city-owned parks and said the city’s temporary patio approvals for restaurants and microbreweries will be extended until July 6.

