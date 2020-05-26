The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has provided guidelines on Tuesday for graduation ceremonies to the anglophone and francophone school districts.

The guidelines outline rules for physical distancing and provide schools with suggested, but not mandatory, options for ceremonies.

According to the province, some of the options include in-person ceremonies that must have a group size of less than 50, and respect physical distancing.

The principal and the student are also recommended to wear a mask, but not required if physical distancing can be respected.

Moreover, the diploma should not be handed directly to the student and should be on a table instead to be taken by the student.

There is also an option for a drive-in vehicle ceremony where a large parking lot could be used to allow families to view the awarding of diplomas from their vehicles.