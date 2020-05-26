Four new coronavirus cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 457

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 457, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and New Tecumseth, Ont., involving people ranging in age from their 30s to their 60s.

READ MORE: Military teams raise concerns about conditions at Ontario care homes

One of the new cases is community-acquired, while the source of infection for the remainder of cases is under still investigation

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the health unit’s 457 COVID-19 cases, 350 have recovered, while 105 are associated with a local institutional outbreak and eight are hospitalized.

There are currently coronavirus outbreaks at Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie and at the Bayview Retirement Home in Waubaushene. The COVID-19 outbreak at the Collingwood Nursing Home in Collingwood was declared over on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the health unit, 96 per cent of its total cases are in Simcoe County, while the rest are in Muskoka.

Seniors who are 80 years old and above in Simcoe Muskoka have the highest incidence and case fatality rates.

On Tuesday, the province of Ontario reported 287 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 26,191, including 2,123 deaths.