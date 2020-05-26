Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police investigate assault in Downtown Eastside

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 11:32 am
Updated May 26, 2020 12:03 pm
Vancouver police cars are shown in this file photo.
Vancouver police cars are shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A section in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside was closed for several hours Tuesday morning for a police investigation.

Vancouver police say when they were called to the intersection of East Hastings and Gore Avenue for a report of a multiple stabbing.

Officers found two people who were rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Const. Tania Visintin says the two victims are expected to survive.

READ MORE: Vancouver mayor says he was ‘blindsided’ by closed-door vote to cut police budget

No arrests have been made and police say it appears to have been an isolated incident so there is no threat to the public.

The area is now open.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouvervancouver policeDowntown EastsideVancouver Police DepartmentVancouver assaultvancouver police investigationEast Hastings StreetGore AvenueVancouver assault Tuesday
Flyers
More weekly flyers