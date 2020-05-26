Vancouver police investigate assault in Downtown Eastside

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A section in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside was closed for several hours Tuesday morning for a police investigation.

Vancouver police say when they were called to the intersection of East Hastings and Gore Avenue for a report of a multiple stabbing.

Officers found two people who were rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Const. Tania Visintin says the two victims are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and police say it appears to have been an isolated incident so there is no threat to the public.

The area is now open.

Story continues below advertisement