NSHA increasing number of surgeries, reintroducing services amid COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) announced Tuesday that it has begun the process to reintroduce programs, services and a number of patient procedures that were previously suspended due to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, the NSHA has continued to provide primary, emergency and urgent care, which includes surgeries, cancer care and mental health services.

However, there was a decrease in the level of activity, and some services were stopped.

“All appointments that were booked out to June 30, 2020, are cancelled and will be rescheduled as services are reintroduced,” the NSHA said in a statement.

According to the NSHA, key areas where services will resume include ambulatory (outpatient) clinics, diagnostic imaging, laboratory and surgery services.

“Various outpatient clinics such as wound care and ECG will resume, continue to see patients virtually with in-person appointments as required and/or increase the number of patient visits,” the NSHA said in a statement.

Moreover, procedures including CT, MRI and ultrasound at departments across the province is set to increase in number.

The NSHA also noted there will be an increase in the number of appointments as blood collection will continue by appointment only.

In the meantime, the initial focus will be on completing day surgeries and outpatient procedures such as cataract surgeries and endoscopy procedures.

“(Hospitals) will continue to do urgent/emergent and cancer surgical cases,” said NSHA.

Patients will be contacted directly when their appointment has been scheduled. As services resume, the NSHA said it will also continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes testing, contact tracing and caring for COVID-19 patients.

“Public health measures continue inside our facilities, including social distancing and visitor restrictions,” the NSHA stated.

“The public is reminded that visitor restrictions remain in place for the safety of patients and staff. There have been recent changes to lift some of those restrictions gradually to support patients who require additional support.”