Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

36 Canadian military members helping at long-term care homes diagnosed with COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2020 10:54 am
Updated May 26, 2020 10:56 am
More Canadian soldiers become infected with COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: A growing number of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members are catching COVID-19, with troops assisting Ontario and Quebec long-term care homes that have major outbreaks of the virus. As Abigail Bimman reports, advocates are calling for troops to receive hazard pay and benefits.

OTTAWA – The Canadian Forces say 36 members working in long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec have now become sick with COVID-19.

That’s up from 28 cases of the novel coronavirus among those troops less than a week ago.

READ MORE: 5 Canadian Forces members assisting in long-term care homes diagnosed with COVID-19

The military has been deployed to nursing homes in the two provinces to reinforce workers overwhelmed by the illness, unable to keep up with residents’ needs because of all the protective measures they need to take, or off work because they’re ill themselves.

Much of their work is tasks such as food service and moving and maintaining equipment, with some medical staff also serving in the homes.

Coronavirus: Military arrives at some GTA long-term care homes
Coronavirus: Military arrives at some GTA long-term care homes

Fourteen of the military members with COVID-19 are in Ontario and 22 of them are in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

When the Forces started reporting the number of positive cases, they said they’d update the figures every two weeks but have revised that plan to give new numbers every day.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCanadian Military COVID-19Canadian Military Long-term care homesMilitary Long-Term Care Homes Coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers