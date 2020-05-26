Waterloo Region reports 7 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region reported seven new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the area’s total cases to 1,089.

The death toll remains at 113 with no new deaths being reported.

For the second straight day, the number of resolved cases took a massive jump as 25 more people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number to 767, which is 70 per cent of cases.

On Monday, the region reported 29 people had recovered.

Waterloo Region has completed 16,045 tests, which is 409 more tests than what was reported on Monday.

There are still 26 people who are hospitalized with novel coronavirus symptoms in Waterloo Region.

Eleven retirement and long-term care homes remain under a COVID-19 outbreak along with Conestoga Meats in Breslau, Ont., however, no new cases were reported at the meat-packing plant.

Forest Heights Revera Long-Term Care, which has been the hardest hit in Waterloo Region with 50 deaths, also reported no new cases among residents and staff.

Ontario reported 287 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the lowest daily number with a 24-hour period since March 31.

The death toll has risen to 2,123 after 21 more deaths were reported in the province.