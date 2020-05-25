Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge woman wakes up to stranger sleeping on her couch

By Eloise Therien and Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 7:34 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 7:37 pm
Lethbridge Police Commission .
Lethbridge Police Commission . Global News
When 57-year-old Donna Murray woke up on Saturday morning, nothing seemed amiss; she got into her wheelchair and headed to the living room.
There, she found a stranger sleeping on her couch with a “ratty yellow blanket”, according to a post she made on Facebook.
“I called out to him, thinking I could wake him up and have him leave,” Murray explained. “He did not respond to my calls and I realized I was going to need some help to get him out.”
Within minutes of dialing 911, Murray says police arrived to resolve the situation.
According to police, the man claimed he thought he entered a different home belonging to a relative.
Story continues below advertisement
This incident comes approximately one year after a 75-year-old Lethbridge woman was sent to hospital after she was found badly beaten in her home after a stranger broke in.
“I have lived in my home for 28 years and I have never not felt safe here,” Murray said.
Murray admits she forgot to lock her doors, and will use this as a learning experience, but she is still shaken up by the occurrence.
“That doesn’t mean a stranger can come into my home and make himself at home,”
Tweet This
She says she will not be pressing charges, and counts herself lucky.
“Thankfully, the man on the couch never did move until the officer arrived and removed him, so I was very fortunate.”
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LethbridgeHome InvasionBreak InLethbridge CrimeLethbridge Police ServiceLethbridge PoliceStrangerLethbridge home invasionLethbridge break inSleeping on Couch
Flyers
More weekly flyers