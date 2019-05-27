Elderly woman who was attacked in Lethbridge home back in hospital

A 75-year-old woman who was attacked in her Lethbridge home earlier this month is back in hospital, according to family members.

The victim’s family revealed the development as the man charged in connection with the attack made a brief, in-person appearance at the Lethbridge Courthouse on Monday. Adam Hobkirk-Onate is still working to hire a lawyer.

The 21-year-old man from Ottawa is facing a slew of charges in connection with the incident.

He was arrested last week after a woman was found badly beaten in her home.

Related Lethbridge man charged with impaired driving causing death fails to appear in court for 3rd time

READ MORE: Alberta senior ‘viciously assaulted’ by stranger who broke into her home: police

Police allege Hobkirk-Onate broke into the residence and went undetected in the senior’s basement over the course of 18 hours. They said the woman was then confronted by a masked man, who punched her repeatedly in the face before dragging her into the garage and hitting her over the head several times with a bicycle. None of the allegations has been tested in court.

Neighbours heard screaming and called 911. Hobkirk-Onate was located a short time later in a vehicle that was allegedly stolen from the home.

The woman was taken to hospital for a broken nose and head injuries and was later released.

However, the woman’s family attended court on Monday and told Global News she is now in the Pincher Creek Hospital in what they describe as serious condition, dealing with both physical and psychological trauma.

They also said she is a retired nurse, a mother, grandmother and great grandmother — as well as a widow — and they are still trying to come to terms with the level of violence she was subjected to.

Hobkirk-Onate will be back in court on June 7.