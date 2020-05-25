Menu

Crime

2 arrested following reported break-in in Essa, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 2:57 pm
At about 9 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP responded to a reported break-in in Essa, Ont.
At about 9 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP responded to a reported break-in in Essa, Ont. Twitter/OPP Central Region

Two people have been arrested after a reported break-in in Essa, Ont., led to a chase into Barrie on Monday morning, Nottawasaga OPP say.

At about 9 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP responded to a reported break-in in the area of 9th Line and County Road 90. According to police, the homeowner woke up during the alleged incident and a vehicle was reportedly stolen from the residence.

READ MORE: Three charged with numerous criminal, drug offences after getting caught speeding in Essa, Ont.

A little while later, police say they found the suspects in the area of Highway 27, south of County Road 90.

Officers say a woman was taken into custody but that a man fled on foot before allegedly stealing another vehicle and travelling into Barrie.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nottawasaga OPP and Barrie Police Service then arrested the man in the area of Ferndale and Edgehill drives.

Police say there is no threat to public safety at this time and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.

