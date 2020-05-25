Menu

Crime

Public help sought after Molotov cocktails thrown at Port Rowan, Ont. home, OPP say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 25, 2020 5:31 pm
An O.P.P truck stands in the parking lot at the eastern Ontario regional Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Smith Falls, Ontario on Oct. 22, 2012.THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
File photo. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

Provincial police in Norfolk County are on the lookout for a suspect or suspects after a homeowner in Port Rowan, Ont. awoke to what was later determined to be the sound of Molotov cocktails being thrown at their house early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:16 a.m. at a home along Church Street near Front Road after a homeowner reported being awoken 15 minutes earlier by a loud bang outside — a sound the caller initially thought was someone breaking in.

READ MORE: Police watchdog called in after hatchet-wielding man in St. Thomas injured during arrest

Details remain limited, but police said they found what appeared to be incendiary devices outside the home.

“One of the devices started the house on fire, however it appears to have extinguished itself,” police said.

The homeowner told officers a vehicle with a loud muffler could be heard leaving the area on Front Road in an unknown direction.

Story continues below advertisement

No other information has been released.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist charged after hitting officer in the face during field sobriety test: OPP

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have seen something suspicious or observed any vehicles or persons to contact them.

Residents and businesses around Church Street and Front Road are also being asked to review any security camera footage they may to see if they caught the suspect vehicle on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

