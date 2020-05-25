Public help sought after Molotov cocktails thrown at Port Rowan, Ont. home, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Norfolk County are on the lookout for a suspect or suspects after a homeowner in Port Rowan, Ont. awoke to what was later determined to be the sound of Molotov cocktails being thrown at their house early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:16 a.m. at a home along Church Street near Front Road after a homeowner reported being awoken 15 minutes earlier by a loud bang outside — a sound the caller initially thought was someone breaking in.

Details remain limited, but police said they found what appeared to be incendiary devices outside the home.

“One of the devices started the house on fire, however it appears to have extinguished itself,” police said.

The homeowner told officers a vehicle with a loud muffler could be heard leaving the area on Front Road in an unknown direction.

No other information has been released.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have seen something suspicious or observed any vehicles or persons to contact them.

Residents and businesses around Church Street and Front Road are also being asked to review any security camera footage they may to see if they caught the suspect vehicle on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

