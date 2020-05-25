Police watchdog called in after hatchet-wielding man in St. Thomas injured during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Thomas Police Service says the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified after a man was found to have been injured after an arrest Sunday morning.

According to police, officers and the K9 unit tracked a suspect who threatened a man with a hatchet to the area of Hincks and Centre streets at roughly 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect was “combative” but was eventually arrested. In custody, the suspect “was found to have sustained an injury and was transported to hospital where he was treated and released,” police say.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident. A 57-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information about the incident between the suspect and victim is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and refer to case #ST20008082.

Police say any other inquiries regarding the investigation must be directed to the SIU.

The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.