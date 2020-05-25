Menu

Crime

Knife-wielding man stabs washroom walls, clogs toilet: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 3:40 pm
Guelph police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed the walls of a washroom and clogged the toilet.
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 46-year-old man is facing weapon and mischief charges after he allegedly stabbed the walls of a washroom and clogged a toilet on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a man with a knife.

Police said a man was reportedly banging on the door of a unit while holding a knife and he appeared to be looking for someone who the resident didn’t know.

READ MORE: Woman’s clothes ignite at backyard bonfire in Fergus, Ont.

The man then went to a washroom by the front entrance of the apartment complex where police say he clogged the toilet and stabbed the walls.

Officers found the man inside the washroom where he was arrested. Charges include possession of a dangerous weapon and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

