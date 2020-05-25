Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Woman’s clothes ignite at backyard bonfire in Fergus, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 9:40 am
OPP say a woman clothes caught fire on Saturday night in Fergus.
OPP say a woman clothes caught fire on Saturday night in Fergus. Getty Images

Wellington County OPP say a woman had to be airlifted to a hospital on Saturday night after her clothes went up in flames during a backyard bonfire in Fergus, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to a home at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of an injured woman.

READ MORE: Body of missing man recovered at Elora Gorge

Police say the 53-year-old woman was with a group around a backyard fire pit when her clothes caught fire. Others in the group extinguished the flames and provided first aid.

The woman was taken to hospital but then airlifted to a trauma centre.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

‘He saved the whole backyard from engulfing in flames’: Boy spots fire from tree house
‘He saved the whole backyard from engulfing in flames’: Boy spots fire from tree house
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelphwellington county oppbonfirefergus ontarioBonfire FergusBonfire OPPClothes catch fireFergus bonfire OPP
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.