Woman’s clothes ignite at backyard bonfire in Fergus, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington County OPP say a woman had to be airlifted to a hospital on Saturday night after her clothes went up in flames during a backyard bonfire in Fergus, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to a home at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of an injured woman.

READ MORE: Body of missing man recovered at Elora Gorge

Police say the 53-year-old woman was with a group around a backyard fire pit when her clothes caught fire. Others in the group extinguished the flames and provided first aid.

The woman was taken to hospital but then airlifted to a trauma centre.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

1:48 ‘He saved the whole backyard from engulfing in flames’: Boy spots fire from tree house ‘He saved the whole backyard from engulfing in flames’: Boy spots fire from tree house

Story continues below advertisement