Woman’s clothes ignite at backyard bonfire in Fergus, Ont.

Wellington County OPP say a woman had to be airlifted to a hospital on Saturday night after her clothes went up in flames during a backyard bonfire in Fergus, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to a home at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of an injured woman.
Police say the 53-year-old woman was with a group around a backyard fire pit when her clothes caught fire. Others in the group extinguished the flames and provided first aid.
The woman was taken to hospital but then airlifted to a trauma centre.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
