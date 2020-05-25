Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

First heat warning of 2020 issued for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 11:40 am
Updated May 25, 2020 11:56 am
Guelph and Waterloo Region are expected to see high temperatures through Wednesday.
Guelph and Waterloo Region are expected to see high temperatures through Wednesday. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued the first heat warning of 2020 for Guelph and Waterloo Region with hot weather expected in the area through Wednesday.

The weather office says high daytime temperatures near 30 C are expected Monday afternoon and slightly higher on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The humidity will make it feel like it is in the mid-to-upper 30s.

READ MORE: Doug Ford says anyone who wants a COVID-19 test in Ontario will be able to get one

Environment Canada is reminding residents to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place. They are also being urged to not leave pets or people inside a parked vehicle.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, public facilities that are used as cooling centres are closed as are splash pads and other water features.

“I don’t think we have any plans for that,” Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray said on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the City of Guelph regarding any plans but has not heard back.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaGuelphHeat WarningWaterloo RegionGuelph weatherEnvironment Canada heat warningWaterloo region weatherheat warning GuelphHeat warning Waterloo Region
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.