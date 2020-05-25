First heat warning of 2020 issued for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued the first heat warning of 2020 for Guelph and Waterloo Region with hot weather expected in the area through Wednesday.

The weather office says high daytime temperatures near 30 C are expected Monday afternoon and slightly higher on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The humidity will make it feel like it is in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Environment Canada is reminding residents to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place. They are also being urged to not leave pets or people inside a parked vehicle.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, public facilities that are used as cooling centres are closed as are splash pads and other water features.

“I don’t think we have any plans for that,” Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray said on Monday.

Global News has reached out to the City of Guelph regarding any plans but has not heard back.

Toronto feeling like 35 at 11am. Yikes it's gonna be a hot week… pic.twitter.com/w3NERQBmwR — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) May 25, 2020