Cambridge woman killed in single-vehicle crash in North Dumfries

A woman was killed and a man is in hospital with serious injuries after a fatal crash in North Dumfries early Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Emergency services were called to Branchton Road between Morrison and Maple Manor roads at around 2:30 a.m. for the reported crash.

Police say the man was behind the wheel when it left the road, striking a tree and a fence before the vehicle caught fire.

A 28-year-old Cambridge woman who was in the passenger’s seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old Cambridge man was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision although they believe speed was a factor in the crash. They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

