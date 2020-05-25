Menu

Crime

Cambridge woman killed in single-vehicle crash in North Dumfries

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 10:13 am
Police car lights at night.
Police car lights at night. kali9/iStock via Getty Images

A woman was killed and a man is in hospital with serious injuries after a fatal crash in North Dumfries early Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Emergency services were called to Branchton Road between Morrison and Maple Manor roads at around 2:30 a.m. for the reported crash.

READ MORE: Attempted murder charge against Waterloo police officer dropped

Police say the man was behind the wheel when it left the road, striking a tree and a fence before the vehicle caught fire.

A 28-year-old Cambridge woman who was in the passenger’s seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man, 55, arrested after allegedly assaulting teen in tent in Kitchener: police

A 27-year-old Cambridge man was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision although they believe speed was a factor in the crash. They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

