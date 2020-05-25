Hilary Duff responds to child-trafficking rumours about her son

Hilary Duff has responded to “disgusting” rumours circulating on Twitter over the weekend alleging her son was involved in child trafficking.
The 32-year-old actor had previously posted an Instagram story that showed several family photos taped on the wall in her house.
In the video, Duff said: “Someone on Instagram pointed out that we did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with a sticker,” referring to a photo of her eight-year-old son Luca.
After Duff posted the story on Instagram, people on Twitter began to spread child sex-trafficking conspiracy theories about the Lizzie McGuire star. There has been no evidence to support these claims against Duff.
The now-deleted Twitter thread was similar to the fake claims made against Oprah Winfrey by the far-right group QAnon, which is known for spreading conspiracy theories. The group alleged Winfrey was arrested on sex-trafficking charges and her home had been raided by police earlier this year.
“Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting…..,” she tweeted on Saturday morning. “Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby.”
Duff’s husband Matthew Koma posted his wife’s statement on his Twitter account and wrote: “This.”
“Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots. Hilary’s own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter,” her representative said in a statement to E! News. “Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world.”
Many of Duff’s fans defended the actor on social media.
Duff shares son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and she has a one-year-old daughter named Banks Violet with husband Koma.
