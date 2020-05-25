Menu

Crime

Man, 55, arrested after allegedly assaulting teen in tent in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 9:43 am
Updated May 25, 2020 9:45 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police have say they have arrested a 55-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teen in a tent in Kitchener early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were patrolling near King St. E. and Montgomery Road when they located the man and girl in a tent in a green space.

READ MORE: Waterloo police seize $38,000 worth of purple fentanyl during a traffic stop

They say the officers investigated and alleged that the suspect had sexually assaulted the teen.

The man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
