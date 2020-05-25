Man, 55, arrested after allegedly assaulting teen in tent in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police have say they have arrested a 55-year-old man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teen in a tent in Kitchener early Saturday morning.
Police say officers were patrolling near King St. E. and Montgomery Road when they located the man and girl in a tent in a green space.
They say the officers investigated and alleged that the suspect had sexually assaulted the teen.
The man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
