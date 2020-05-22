Waterloo police seize $38,000 worth of purple fentanyl during a traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say thousands of dollars worth of purple fentanyl was taken off the streets during a traffic stop in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police say they pulled a vehicle over on Queens Boulevard in Kitchener at around 8 p.m.

Police say the passenger of the vehicle was known to officers and he was arrested and charged with breach of recognizance.

During the investigation, police say officers seized $38,000 worth of purple fentanyl, some Percocet pills and $1753.70 in cash.

A 21-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. The younger man is also facing multiple counts of breach of recognizance.

