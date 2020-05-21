18 grams of fentanyl found in stolen vehicle: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say officers found 18 grams of fentanyl while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police news release, officers with the North Division community-oriented and enforcement team found a reportedly stolen vehicle on Victoria Street North at around 1 p.m.

A 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested, but police say they also seized 18 grams of fentanyl.

Both suspects were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. The driver was also charged with possession of stolen property.

