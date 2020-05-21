Menu

Crime

18 grams of fentanyl found in stolen vehicle: Waterloo police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 10:27 am
Waterloo Regional Police say officers found fentanyl in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen.
Waterloo Regional Police say officers found fentanyl in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen. The Canadian Press / Francis Vachon/File

Waterloo Regional Police say officers found 18 grams of fentanyl while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police news release, officers with the North Division community-oriented and enforcement team found a reportedly stolen vehicle on Victoria Street North at around 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Baseball hats approved for Waterloo Regional Police officers

A 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested, but police say they also seized 18 grams of fentanyl.

Both suspects were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. The driver was also charged with possession of stolen property.

