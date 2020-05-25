Montreal cellphone tower damaged in apparent arson

Send this page to someone via email

Another Quebec cellphone tower was the target of an apparent arson on Monday.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said firefighters were called to the scene on Carillon Street near Notre-Dame, in the St-Henri neighbourhood of Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough, at around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Quebec duo charged in connection with cellphone tower fires

Brabant said that after the fire was brought under control, “they (the firefighters) found traces of accelerant on the scene, so for that reason, the investigation was transferred to the arson squad of the Montreal police.”

“There’s considerable damage on the tower,” Brabant added, noting there were no injuries in the incident.

This is at least the fifth incident this month involving a fire at a cellphone tower in Quebec, with two previous incidents each reported in Laval and the Laurentians early in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Cellphone tower fires around the world in recent weeks have been associated with a disproven conspiracy theory that 5G cellular technology is associated with the novel coronavirus outbreak. However, it is not yet known why this fire was set.

Brabant said arson investigators will be on site later Monday morning to piece together exactly what happened.