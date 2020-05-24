Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

No new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick on Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2020 3:36 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton on February 17, 2020.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton on February 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The province has confirmed 121 cases of the illness, with one case still active.

READ MORE: New Brunswick barbershops busy as province enters new phase of COVID-19 recovery

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The COVID-19 case reported Thursday in the Campbellton region was the first reported in the province in several weeks.

Meanwhile, residents were adjusting to life in the next phase of the province’s reopening plan, which allowed people to expand their social circles to form “bubbles” with up to 10 relatives and friends.

The “yellow level” of New Brunswick’s recovery plan will permit groups of 50 people or fewer starting May 29 as long as physical distancing is possible.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

More businesses will also be permitted to open May 29.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickNew Brunswick COVID-19Global News at 6 New BrunswickCOVID-19 New BrunswickDr. Jennifer RussellPremier Blaine HiggsNew Brunswick Premier Blaine HiggsBlaine Higgs Public Health
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.