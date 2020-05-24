No new coronavirus cases Sunday in Manitoba, no hospitaliziations

Send this page to someone via email

The weekend is wrapping up in Manitoba with no new cases of COVID-19 found as of Sunday morning.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 292, with 17 active cases.

There are no patients in the hospital or intensive care with COVID-19.

A total of 268 individuals have recovered and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

As of Saturday, an additional 729 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 38,599.

