Health

No new coronavirus cases Sunday in Manitoba, no hospitaliziations

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 24, 2020 2:38 pm
A health-care worker prepares to swab a man at a walk-in COVID-19 test clinic as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
The weekend is wrapping up in Manitoba with no new cases of COVID-19 found as of Sunday morning.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 292, with 17 active cases.

Restrictions coming off, masks going on
There are no patients in the hospital or intensive care with COVID-19.

A total of 268 individuals have recovered and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

As of Saturday, an additional 729 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 38,599.

