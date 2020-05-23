AHS orders Calgary shisha bar to close because it offered dine-in service during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services ordered a Calgary shisha bar and restaurant to close after the establishment continued to offer dine-in services during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a health enforcement order issued on May 20.

The condition of Soby’s Eatery, located at 1131 17 Ave. S.W., was in contravention of the chief medical officer of health’s orders, which might be dangerous to public health or spread disease, AHS said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The operator was providing dine-in food service and shisha service in the dining room of the food establishment,” AHS said.

“The continued operation of the dining room and offering shisha activities could promote the spread of COVID-19.”

Alberta Health Services ordered Soby’s Eatery, located at 1131 17 Ave. S.W. in Calgary, to close on May 20, 2020. Tim Webber/Global News

AHS ordered Soby’s Eatery to immediately close dine-in and shisha services, which will remain closed until an AHS executive officer rescinds the order.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health announced Friday that Calgary can reopen more businesses, including restaurants with limited capacity, starting May 25.