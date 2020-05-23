Saskatchewan reports 3 new coronavirus cases, 14 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported three new cases of coronavirus on Saturday bringing the provincial total to 630.

Two of the new cases are in Saskatoon, and one is in the far north.

The province’s number of active cases continues to decline as more people recover from the virus.

In 24-hours, 14 more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries in the province to 535.

There are 88 active cases in the province, a decrease from the 99 reported the day before.

Of the active cases, there are 76 in the far north, six in Saskatoon, five in the north, and one in southern Saskatchewan. Regina and central Saskatchewan now have zero active cases.

There are six people in the hospital. Three of them are receiving inpatient care (one in Saskatoon, one in Regina and one in the north). Three patients are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Here’s a breakdown of how people caught the virus:

355 cases are a result of community transmission including mass gatherings

141 cases are travel-related

74 cases have no known exposure

60 cases remain under investigation by public health

There are 49 cases involving health-care workers, however, the source of the infections may not be related to health-care, but a result of community transmission, say officials.

The majority of cases have been in Saskatchewan’s far north (249 cases) followed by Saskatoon (167 cases), the north (110 cases), Regina (76 cases), the south (16 cases) and the central region (12 cases).

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

92 people are 19 and younger

255 people are 20 to 39 years old

191 people are 40 to 59

104 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 49 per cent of the case, females 51 per cent.

Saskatchewan has completed 43,419 COVID-19 tests, up 576 from Friday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.