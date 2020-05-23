Menu

Overnight postal van blaze deemed suspicious by Kelowna Fire Department

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 5:24 pm
Smoke and flames rise from a burning mail vehicle at the Kelowna Canada Post Centre on Baillie Avenue, early Saturday.
Smoke and flames rise from a burning mail vehicle at the Kelowna Canada Post Centre on Baillie Avenue, early Saturday. Grant Stovel

An overnight vehicle fire at the Kelowna Canada Post mail centre has been deemed suspicious by the local fire department.

The fire department said it alerted to the incident on Baillie Avenue at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found a postal van that was on fire.

READ MORE: Lucky seven: Ducklings rescued from storm drain by Kelowna Fire Department

The blaze was quickly extinguished, with 17 firefighters on scene.

The fire department said some smoke got inside the Canada Post building, but that there was no real fire damage to the building.

The fire department called the incident suspicious, while police are investigating.

High wildfire risk for Western Canada
High wildfire risk for Western Canada

 

