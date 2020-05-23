Overnight postal van blaze deemed suspicious by Kelowna Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

An overnight vehicle fire at the Kelowna Canada Post mail centre has been deemed suspicious by the local fire department.

The fire department said it alerted to the incident on Baillie Avenue at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found a postal van that was on fire.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, with 17 firefighters on scene.

The fire department said some smoke got inside the Canada Post building, but that there was no real fire damage to the building.

The fire department called the incident suspicious, while police are investigating.

