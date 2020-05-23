Procession for Capt. Jennifer Casey to travel through Halifax on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

The route that the procession to honour Capt. Jennifer Casey has been revealed.

The 35-year-old former journalist and public affairs officer for the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds — the official aerobatic team of the Royal Canadian Air Force — died last week as the jet she was flying in crashed in Kamloops, B.C.

She is remembered as a storyteller who made an impact on everyone she crossed paths with.

READ MORE: Body of Capt. Jennifer Casey, fallen member of Snowbirds, returns to Halifax on Sunday

Now, her body is scheduled to return home, travelling along a route through the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The Canadian Armed Forces indicate that the procession will begin after a homecoming ceremony at approximately 5 p.m., AT at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Story continues below advertisement

Casey’s family will join the procession along with military and invited guests in a police-escorted motorcade.

READ MORE: Who was CF Snowbirds member killed in crash? Capt. Jenn Casey remembered as a ‘beautiful person’

They will travel into Halifax along Highway 102.

The motorcade will then turn onto Connaught Avenue, then Almon Street before proceeding onto Agricola Street.

Capt. Jennifer Casey, public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, was killed in a crash on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Kamloops, B.C. Courtesy: Scott Simpson

The procession will loop around and travel down Robie Street, turning onto Young Street and then continuing through the Windsor Street intersection to the Atlantic Funeral Home.

The route is long enough to ensure that families are able to distance themselves 2 meters apart from one another, following Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines.

2:12 Maritimers supporting each other following the death of Captain Jennifer Casey Maritimers supporting each other following the death of Captain Jennifer Casey

Casey’s family has asked attendees to wear clothing in memory of her favourite things, including Montreal Canadiens jerseys, Tragically Hip apparel and Star Wars clothing.

Participants can also wear red and white, the official colours of Snowbirds.