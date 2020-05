Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say their homicide bureau is investigating after a man was found dead in Mississauga.

Police said they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard just after midnight Saturday.

Officers said a man was located dead in a unit of an apartment building.

Police said the coroner attended the scene and deemed the death suspicious.

The nature of the man’s injuries is unclear.

Suspicious Death

Glenn Hawthorne Blvd/ Hurontario St. #Mississauga

Adult male located in residence deceased.

Coroner has attended, death deemed suspicious, area has been secured. #PRP remain on scene.

Homicide bureau will be attending. #PRP P200161797 C/R 00:21 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement