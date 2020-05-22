4 people charged with 1st-degree murder in Alberta woman’s 2019 death

Send this page to someone via email

First-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery charges have been laid in connection with the 2019 death of a 25-year-old Alberta woman.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been investigating Nature Duperron’s death since April 2019. RCMP believe Duperron, who was from Athabasca, was killed between Edmonton and Hinton on April 7, 2019.

Duperron’s family reported her missing on April 15, 2019 and her remains were found near Hinton the following May.

On Friday, RCMP said they have charged four people since mid-April with one count each of first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Tyra Muskego, 21, of Onion Lake, Sask., was arrested on April 13. She was initially remanded into custody but was granted bail on Wednesday on several conditions, including house arrest. She is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on June 5.

Buddy Rae Underwood, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested on April 14. Underwood remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on June 5.

Grayson Eashappie, who was an inmate at the Drumheller Institution, was arrested on April 24. Eashappie remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on June 15.

Kala Leigh Bajusz, 31, of Edmonton, was arrested on Friday after she turned herself in to the RCMP. She is currently awaiting a bail hearing.

While the investigation into Dupperon’s death is ongoing, the RCMP said Friday they are not looking for any other suspects.