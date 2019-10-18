Menu

Crime

RCMP in Hinton identify human remains found, homicide investigation launched

By Christa Dao Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 2:41 pm
RCMP in Hinton have identified the human remains found as 25-year-old Nature Duperron of Athabasca.
RCMP in Hinton have identified the human remains found as 25-year-old Nature Duperron of Athabasca. Supplied by RCMP

RCMP in Hinton have identified the human remains found earlier this year as 25-year-old Nature Duperron from Athabasca.

Police said her family had reported her missing on April 15. A missing person investigation found she was last seen in Edmonton earlier that month.

An autopsy conducted on April 25 by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office did not find a cause of death but the RCMP Major Crimes Unit is treating her death as a homicide.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Hinton at 780-865-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

