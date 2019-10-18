RCMP in Hinton identify human remains found, homicide investigation launched

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Hinton have identified the human remains found earlier this year as 25-year-old Nature Duperron from Athabasca.

Police said her family had reported her missing on April 15. A missing person investigation found she was last seen in Edmonton earlier that month.

An autopsy conducted on April 25 by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office did not find a cause of death but the RCMP Major Crimes Unit is treating her death as a homicide.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP in Hinton at 780-865-5544 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

