RCMP search Edmonton basement while investigating homicide of Athabasca woman

Nine months after RCMP discovered human remains near Hinton, Alta., police executed a search warrant in Edmonton related to the homicide investigation.

“At this time, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit can confirm they executed a search warrant, with the assistance of Edmonton Police Service, at a basement suite in the vicinity of 109 Avenue and 97 Street in Edmonton during the morning of Jan. 22,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

Police continue to seek information from the public about the death of 25-year-old Nature Duperron. The Athabasca woman was reported missing by her family on April 15, 2019 and her remains were discovered days later.

“An RCMP missing person investigation determined that Duperron was last seen in Edmonton in the beginning of April of this year,” police said in the fall.

On Thursday, RCMP said investigators want to speak to anyone who saw Duperron during the first week of April 2019 in the area of 106 Avenue and 95 Street in Edmonton.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigation is asked to call the Hinton RCMP detachment at 780-865-5544. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phoning them at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

An autopsy conducted on April 25 did not find a cause of death but the RCMP Major Crimes Unit has treated Duperron’s death as a homicide ever since.